nOS (NOS) Hits Market Cap of $5.28 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00081693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00126669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00182431 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,142.89 or 0.99983487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.38 or 0.07234454 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.00 or 0.00919147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002980 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

