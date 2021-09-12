NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.32 Million

Analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report sales of $143.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $149.60 million. NovoCure reported sales of $132.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $562.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.70 million to $576.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $638.17 million, with estimates ranging from $630.90 million to $646.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVCR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $131.82 on Friday. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,635.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total transaction of $103,482.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 49.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,895,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 119,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.