NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.32 Million

Analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report sales of $143.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $149.60 million. NovoCure reported sales of $132.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $562.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.70 million to $576.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $638.17 million, with estimates ranging from $630.90 million to $646.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $131.82 on Friday. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,635.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total transaction of $103,482.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 49.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,895,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 119,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.
Read More: Candlestick
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.