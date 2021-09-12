NuCypher Market Cap Reaches $220.04 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $220.04 million and approximately $19.38 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00062728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00163955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00044784 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,280,723,579 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.