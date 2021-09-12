NULS (NULS) Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001208 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $54.19 million and $11.28 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00080158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00127655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00181659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,867.89 or 0.99649524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.03 or 0.07193744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00909891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002971 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

