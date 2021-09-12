NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NS opened at $15.88 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.