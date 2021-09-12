NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Stock Position Raised by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of NuStar Energy worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,479. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 280.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.