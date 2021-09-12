NXM Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One NXM coin can now be purchased for $131.32 or 0.00285246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $869.61 million and approximately $1,412.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00062371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00166553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044832 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,999 coins and its circulating supply is 6,621,938 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

