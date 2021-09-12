NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 951.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,135 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,942 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

Shares of NXPI opened at $212.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.00. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

