O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,278 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,378,000 after buying an additional 176,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after buying an additional 305,619 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,526,000 after buying an additional 115,387 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after buying an additional 177,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

