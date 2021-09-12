O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,245,099,000 after purchasing an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $552,001,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SAP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,936,000 after purchasing an additional 151,877 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 9.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,831,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SAP by 15.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

NYSE:SAP opened at $145.07 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $162.17. The firm has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.