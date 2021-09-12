O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.09. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

