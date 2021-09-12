O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,405,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,360,000 after purchasing an additional 114,288 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $15,285,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $207.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $210.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.34. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

