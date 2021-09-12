O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,595 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after buying an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 49.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after purchasing an additional 391,200 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $108,371,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2,687.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,065,000 after acquiring an additional 227,796 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $350.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.79. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

