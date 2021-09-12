O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $926,277,000 after purchasing an additional 171,369 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $284.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.88. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

