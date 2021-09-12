Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $137.72 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $384.53 million and approximately $137.72 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 52.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 152.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

