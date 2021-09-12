Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,516.36 ($32.88).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCDO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,899 ($24.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,894.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,988.59. The firm has a market cap of £14.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.43.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen bought 11,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, for a total transaction of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Also, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, for a total transaction of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,026 shares of company stock worth $29,926,224.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

