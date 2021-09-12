Offshift (XFT) Trading Down 18% Over Last Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Offshift has a total market cap of $9.75 million and $166,309.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00005802 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,256.25 or 1.00026152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00074769 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00074494 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006647 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000178 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006094 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

