OMG Network (OMG) Hits One Day Volume of $1.30 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. OMG Network has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $1.30 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $9.30 or 0.00020191 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.09 or 0.00447429 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001182 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

