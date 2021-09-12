ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s 4th Largest Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,171,656 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 6.6% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.77% of ONEOK worth $438,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 504,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 569,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after buying an additional 123,172 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 46.0% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.44. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

