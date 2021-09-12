ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up about 5.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ONEOK worth $28,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

