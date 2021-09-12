OneRoot Network (RNT) One Day Volume Tops $279,293.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $599,391.35 and $279,293.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00063384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00163534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044607 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

RNT is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.