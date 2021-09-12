Only1 Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Only1 has a total market cap of $30.18 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001776 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00063389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00164854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044979 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

