Ontology (ONT) Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $861.91 million and approximately $124.04 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00051036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00128376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.81 or 0.00607177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000830 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00046296 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

