Opacity (OPCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.13 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and $194,120.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00064469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.06 or 0.00160332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.