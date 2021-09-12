Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $5,308.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00163181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044601 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

