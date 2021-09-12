Open Predict Token Hits Market Capitalization of $138,925.25 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $138,925.25 and $208.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00062875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00163534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00044527 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

OPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars.

