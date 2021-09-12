OpenDAO (OPEN) Market Cap Reaches $7.05 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00163545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044688 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

