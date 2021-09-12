OpenOcean Market Capitalization Tops $54.62 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $54.62 million and $5.93 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00073337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00128252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00181780 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,184.76 or 1.00052441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.03 or 0.07296177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.97 or 0.00936582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003027 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

