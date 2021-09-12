OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Down 16% Over Last Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 16% against the dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $101,576.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00077194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00129329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00181437 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,510.33 or 1.00367796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.87 or 0.07299544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.75 or 0.00943346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003025 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

