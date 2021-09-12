Opus (OPT) Market Capitalization Hits $190,348.48

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Opus has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a market cap of $190,348.48 and approximately $842.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00063074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00155922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00044152 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars.

