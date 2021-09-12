Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.68. 10,547,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,676,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $250.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

