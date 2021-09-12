Oraichain Token (ORAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $691,341.00

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for approximately $9.38 or 0.00020452 BTC on exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $19.18 million and $691,341.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00063346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00163394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044619 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

