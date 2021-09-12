Orbit Chain Market Capitalization Hits $419.64 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $419.64 million and approximately $17.79 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00062921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00160265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00044599 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 550,161,723 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.