Orbs Achieves Market Cap of $319.60 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbs has a market capitalization of $319.60 million and $29.70 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbs

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

