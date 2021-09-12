Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $309.11 million and $24.27 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbs

Orbs is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

