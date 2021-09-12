Origin Dollar (OUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $752,856.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and $752,856.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00077194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00129329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00181437 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,510.33 or 1.00367796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.87 or 0.07299544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.75 or 0.00943346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.