Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $924,428.05 and approximately $64,289.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

