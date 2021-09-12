Ormeus Ecosystem Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $284,026.00 (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market cap of $669,716.24 and approximately $284,026.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00079333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00127990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00181701 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,452.03 or 1.00400082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.32 or 0.07287939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.00928132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem’s launch date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

