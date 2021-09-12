OST (OST) Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. OST has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $36,541.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00064044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00161303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00044317 BTC.

About OST

OST is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

