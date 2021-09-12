Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after buying an additional 1,396,261 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9,054.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after buying an additional 893,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC opened at $93.67 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $64.44 and a one year high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

