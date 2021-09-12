Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,356 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of Owens & Minor worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 52.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 31.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

NYSE OMI opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

