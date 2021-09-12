Oxen (OXEN) Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. Oxen has a total market cap of $36.14 million and $131,604.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,821.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.22 or 0.07431485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.25 or 0.00402106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.15 or 0.01421048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00127276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.14 or 0.00550264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00487427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.58 or 0.00341719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,317,645 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.