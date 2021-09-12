Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,780.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after buying an additional 120,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 628,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,963,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,693,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

