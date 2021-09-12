PAC Global Price Tops $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.41 or 0.00949569 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.