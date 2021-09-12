Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Stock Position Trimmed by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86.

