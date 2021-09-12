PAID Network Market Capitalization Reaches $69.95 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001834 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $69.95 million and approximately $783,880.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00074949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00131786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00183888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,915.73 or 0.99999471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.77 or 0.07295446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.29 or 0.00954555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003047 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.