Pallapay (PALLA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $399,174.00

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $399,174.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00078007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00125508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.73 or 0.00180842 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,852.47 or 1.00478732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.87 or 0.07206449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.07 or 0.00898473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars.

