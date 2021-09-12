Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.20% of Pan American Silver worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $57,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 136.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAAS opened at $25.17 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

