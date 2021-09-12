Panda Yield (BBOO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,017.00

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Panda Yield has a market cap of $46,138.24 and $2,017.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00063470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00158073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00044153 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

