Pangolin (PNG) Market Capitalization Tops $44.46 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00004619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $44.46 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00080158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00127655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00181659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,867.89 or 0.99649524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.03 or 0.07193744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00909891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

